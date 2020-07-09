Sign up
Photo 792
blurfriend
pretty light this morning, there was frost on the driftwood
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
2
4
kali
ace
@kali66
flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
2924
photos
354
followers
418
following
785
786
787
788
789
790
791
792
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
2018-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
9th July 2020 9:24am
Melvina McCaw
Nice capture of the motion.
July 9th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Such a great image - the bird’s shadow on the surf is fabulous.
July 9th, 2020
