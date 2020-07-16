Sign up
Photo 801
hoping for the big one
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
kali
ace
@kali66
for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images
2933
photos
355
followers
421
following
219% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
2018-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
13th July 2020 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Caterina
ace
Wonderful composition, color and atmosphere. Fav
July 18th, 2020
Julie Duncan
ace
One can feel the power of the sea here. Really like this!
July 18th, 2020
