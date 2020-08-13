Previous
rim-light selfie by kali66
Photo 827

rim-light selfie

I've always had a jutting neck, I had a vivid dream once where i re-experienced my birth, i was held up-side down and felt a wicked whiplash sensation, so i think that's the origin of it.
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

kali

ace
@kali66
Maggiemae ace
I think you might have been dwelling on baby stories. Your neck and throat are beautiful!
August 14th, 2020  
