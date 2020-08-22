Sign up
Photo 835
Tui
My model for the rug :)
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
1
3
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
2967
photos
341
followers
399
following
228% complete
View this month »
828
829
830
831
832
833
834
835
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
2018-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
22nd August 2020 1:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Graeme Stevens
ace
They're a stunning bird, one of my favourites :)
August 22nd, 2020
