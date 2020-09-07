Previous
Next
Tamarillos on the tree by kali66
Photo 852

Tamarillos on the tree

For those interested this is how they grow, they look stunning bright red baubles . ( this photo sooc is a bit muddy ) the trees grow to about 2m, in NZ they ripen in winter, so they need a frost free situation.
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
233% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise