Tamarillos on the tree
For those interested this is how they grow, they look stunning bright red baubles . ( this photo sooc is a bit muddy ) the trees grow to about 2m, in NZ they ripen in winter, so they need a frost free situation.
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
2985
photos
341
followers
401
following
233% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2018-
Camera
Canon EOS 450D
Taken
6th September 2020 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2020
