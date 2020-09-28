Previous
reorganised by kali66
Photo 872

reorganised

my last minute and rather lame attempt at my get pushed challenge from Jaqueline, to look at the work of Ursus Wehrli
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

kali

ace
@kali66
Photo Details

kali ace
@jacqbb i did not give this the thought it deserved, but it took a while! so there's that.
September 27th, 2020  
Annie D ace
interesting
September 27th, 2020  
Francoise ace
Having tried this challenge, I really appreciate this one. The touch of putting the frames into the picture is particularly inspired.
September 27th, 2020  
