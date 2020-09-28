Sign up
Photo 872
reorganised
my last minute and rather lame attempt at my get pushed challenge from Jaqueline, to look at the work of Ursus Wehrli
28th September 2020
28th Sep 20
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
3010
photos
342
followers
404
following
Tags
get-pushed-426
kali
ace
@jacqbb
i did not give this the thought it deserved, but it took a while! so there's that.
September 27th, 2020
Annie D
ace
interesting
September 27th, 2020
Francoise
ace
Having tried this challenge, I really appreciate this one. The touch of putting the frames into the picture is particularly inspired.
September 27th, 2020
