Grain by kali66
Photo 966

Grain

that was Annie's prompt for me this week for get-pushed, so i learned how to add a grain layer in photoshop to this image of ... grain .
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

kali

ace
@kali66
Photo Details

kali ace
@annied grain two ways :)
January 15th, 2021  
