Photo 970
red rock
one of the dahlias i bought this year, not a very robust plant , only two blooms but they are pretty
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
Photo Details
Album
2018-
Camera
Canon EOS 450D
Taken
9th January 2021 4:26pm
jackie edwards
ace
beautiful soft image. hopefully next time around they'll produce more. it is a beautiful specimen!
January 22nd, 2021
Jane Pittenger
ace
Such great patterns
January 22nd, 2021
