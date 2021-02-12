Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 992
lovely fresh egg
light was coming through holes in the roof of the chicken coop into the nest box when i went in today. making the egg glow like it has a beating heart.
(used hdr setting in-camera, handheld..hence the slight blur. )
12th February 2021
12th Feb 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
3144
photos
353
followers
432
following
271% complete
View this month »
985
986
987
988
989
990
991
992
Latest from all albums
383
384
987
988
989
990
991
992
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
2018-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
12th February 2021 1:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2021
Yao RL
Magic, loving from the above. Take it.
February 12th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close