lovely fresh egg

light was coming through holes in the roof of the chicken coop into the nest box when i went in today. making the egg glow like it has a beating heart.
(used hdr setting in-camera, handheld..hence the slight blur. )
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
Yao RL
Magic, loving from the above. Take it.
February 12th, 2021  
