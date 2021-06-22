Previous
Blue by kali66
Photo 1109

Blue

Its the 50th anniversary of Joni Mitchell's Blue album , one of my favs.
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

kali

ace
@kali66
Mary Siegle ace
Wonderful soulful self portrait parallel to the album cover.
June 22nd, 2021  
Yao RL
Love it
June 22nd, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Beautifully done!!
June 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
