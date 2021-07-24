Previous
aloof by kali66
Photo 1135

aloof

for both artist challenge, looking at the Lark Ascending series https://www.alexandrabrand.nl/ and get-pushed capturing motion with a fast shutter speed. .
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

kali ace
@suez1e didnt get a blur in the background, my camera cant do manual focus when its on a sport mode which i used to freeze this motion. took 22 shots to get this one!
July 24th, 2021  
Julie Duncan ace
Perfect! :)
July 24th, 2021  
kali ace
@juliedduncan looks like a big little chicken!
July 24th, 2021  
Taffy ace
This really pops!
July 24th, 2021  
Walks @ 7 ace
Fabulous and a very nice tribute to the artist.
July 24th, 2021  
