Photo 1135
aloof
for both artist challenge, looking at the Lark Ascending series
https://www.alexandrabrand.nl/
and get-pushed capturing motion with a fast shutter speed. .
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
24th July 2021 12:19pm
kali
ace
@suez1e
didnt get a blur in the background, my camera cant do manual focus when its on a sport mode which i used to freeze this motion. took 22 shots to get this one!
July 24th, 2021
Julie Duncan
ace
Perfect! :)
July 24th, 2021
kali
ace
@juliedduncan
looks like a big little chicken!
July 24th, 2021
Taffy
ace
This really pops!
July 24th, 2021
Walks @ 7
ace
Fabulous and a very nice tribute to the artist.
July 24th, 2021
