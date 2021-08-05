Previous
Calla after Imogen by kali66
Photo 1149

Calla after Imogen

Sally asked me to look at the work of Imogen Cunningham this week. these large leaves are actualy quite hard to compose with, should have worked harder to eliminate the shadow but the wall was necessary to balance them!
https://www.imogencunningham.com/content/feature/328/artworks-2137-calla-leaves-about-1930/
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

kali

Photo Details

jackie edwards ace
you've definitely got the tones right on this one! looks a lot like the original
August 5th, 2021  
