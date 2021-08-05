Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1149
Calla after Imogen
Sally asked me to look at the work of Imogen Cunningham this week. these large leaves are actualy quite hard to compose with, should have worked harder to eliminate the shadow but the wall was necessary to balance them!
https://www.imogencunningham.com/content/feature/328/artworks-2137-calla-leaves-about-1930/
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
3315
photos
352
followers
439
following
314% complete
View this month »
1142
1143
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
Latest from all albums
1145
1146
145
146
147
1147
1148
1149
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2018-
Camera
Canon EOS 450D
Taken
5th August 2021 4:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-471
jackie edwards
ace
you've definitely got the tones right on this one! looks a lot like the original
August 5th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close