Photo 1150
imogen leaves
Another looking at the work of Imogen Cunningham for get-pushed. love her strong contrasts and use of shadow.
https://www.imogencunningham.com/artworks/categories/47/2188-leaf-pattern-before-1929/
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
2018-
Camera
Canon EOS 450D
Taken
7th August 2021 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-471
kali
ace
@salza
love her botanical studies, thanks for the push
August 7th, 2021
