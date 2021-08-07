Previous
Next
imogen leaves by kali66
Photo 1150

imogen leaves

Another looking at the work of Imogen Cunningham for get-pushed. love her strong contrasts and use of shadow.
https://www.imogencunningham.com/artworks/categories/47/2188-leaf-pattern-before-1929/
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
315% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

kali ace
@salza love her botanical studies, thanks for the push
August 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise