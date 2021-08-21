Previous
sleeping seal by kali66
sleeping seal

this little seal lay exhausted on the beach after some heavy weather, dont know what happened to it unfortunately, pretty cute
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
