monolith by kali66
40 / 365

monolith

I used the night portrait setting here, never tried it before,
10th February 2022 10th Feb 22

kali

ace
@kali66
Yao RL
Don't even know there is such setting, I like it
February 10th, 2022  
Dianne
This is really cool. Fav
I hope you haven’t had problems with this last lot of rain. Sorry we won’t catch up as Jesse’s 2 day coast to coast has been canceled.
February 10th, 2022  
kali ace
@yaorenliu its basically slow sync flash i think!
@dide lots of stuff has been cancelled!
February 10th, 2022  
