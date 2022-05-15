Sign up
119 / 365
Album cover
Laureloceras (prehistoric nautiloid )
A loving person lives in a loving world. A hostile person lives in a hostile world. Everyone you meet is your mirror.
Ken Keyes Jr.,
15th May 2022
15th May 22
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
3608
photos
345
followers
456
following
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
Views
6
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
13th January 2022 8:14pm
Tags
albumcoverchallenge135
