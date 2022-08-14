Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
203 / 365
daffs
shooting through a glass paperweight for my get-pushed challenge of refraction from Pete
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
3692
photos
328
followers
434
following
55% complete
View this month »
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
14th August 2022 6:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-523
kali
ace
@mirroroflife
left until last minute but liking this effect
August 14th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close