yuck by kali66
210 / 365

yuck

Lol Jacqueline challenged me to a flat lay of something i hate, I cant get past the smell of sardines to even taste them. yes i wish i could tweak the items to straighten them, but too late!
25th August 2022 25th Aug 22

kali

@kali66
kali ace
@jacqbb glad eating these wasn't part of the challenge haha
August 25th, 2022  
