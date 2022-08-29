Sign up
215 / 365
walking the aisles
Kathy asked me to just shoot, no planning, no focusing, no fiddling with settings
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
30th August 2022 2:12pm
Tags
get-pushed-526
kali
ace
@randystreat
best two today, i may do more another day
August 30th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
and came out absolutely awesome!❤️👌⭐️
August 30th, 2022
