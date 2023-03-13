Previous
domestic fire by kali66
domestic fire

get pushed, Jackie asked me to photograph a kitchen gadget i think is the best invention ever. just got a new-to-me stove with ceramic cooktop, glad to see the back of the coil elements i have had for the past decade!!
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

kali

@30pics4jackiesdiamond not even in focus but you get the picture!
March 13th, 2023  
☠northy ace
There’s something very pleasing about this composition!
March 13th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
I have an induction stove top and its even better than the ceramic - so easy to clean.
March 13th, 2023  
