Danger by kali66
Photo 422

Danger

love the unexpected effects of slow shutter, if you havent already, check out the artist challenge i am hosting looking at the work of Olga Karlovac
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/47780/new-artist-challege-olga-karlovac
6th April 2023

Corinne C ace
A very interesting effect! I'll check it out.
April 8th, 2023  
