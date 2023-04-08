Sign up
Photo 423
tree fern from above
For get-pushed Annie asked me to take a shot of something ordinary from an unusual perspective. There are hunqdreds of tree ferns along our local walkway but it is only from a bridge that you can see the full radiating pattern .
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
1
0
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
3924
photos
329
followers
439
following
115% complete
View this month »
416
417
418
419
420
421
422
423
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
7th April 2023 4:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-557
kali
ace
@annied
shot from above, never seen such a perfect frond pattern before
April 8th, 2023
