tree fern from above by kali66
tree fern from above

For get-pushed Annie asked me to take a shot of something ordinary from an unusual perspective. There are hunqdreds of tree ferns along our local walkway but it is only from a bridge that you can see the full radiating pattern .
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

kali

@kali66
kali ace
@annied shot from above, never seen such a perfect frond pattern before
April 8th, 2023  
