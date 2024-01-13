Previous
Akaroa street art by kali66
Akaroa street art

Spent a few days in Akaroa
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :)
Brigette ace
Nice one Kali
Hope you enjoyed
January 18th, 2024  
kali ace
@brigette Yes enjoyed my 3 days here, but would you believe it there is no dedicated French bakery!!
January 18th, 2024  
