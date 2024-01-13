Sign up
Photo 640
Akaroa street art
Spent a few days in Akaroa
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
kali
ace
@kali66
@kali66
4145
photos
318
followers
440
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
17th January 2024 9:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street-art-11
Brigette
ace
Nice one Kali
Hope you enjoyed
January 18th, 2024
kali
ace
@brigette
Yes enjoyed my 3 days here, but would you believe it there is no dedicated French bakery!!
January 18th, 2024
Hope you enjoyed