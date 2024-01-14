Previous
Wabi sabi by kali66
Photo 639

Wabi sabi

The final petals fell from my birthday flowers.
for my get-pushed challenge from Jackie - wabi sabi

"In traditional Japanese aesthetics, wabi-sabi (侘寂) is a world view centered on the acceptance of transience and imperfection."
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

Photo Details

Dianne
Nicely composed.
January 14th, 2024  
