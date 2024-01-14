Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 639
Wabi sabi
The final petals fell from my birthday flowers.
for my get-pushed challenge from Jackie - wabi sabi
"In traditional Japanese aesthetics, wabi-sabi (侘寂) is a world view centered on the acceptance of transience and imperfection."
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
4142
photos
320
followers
440
following
175% complete
View this month »
632
633
634
635
636
637
638
639
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
14th January 2024 8:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-596
Dianne
Nicely composed.
January 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close