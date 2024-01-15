Previous
3 views of Akaroa lighthouse by kali66
Photo 642

3 views of Akaroa lighthouse

for my get-pushed challenge - 3 views of one subject in a collage
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

kali

ace
@kali66
kali ace
@randystreat had your challenge n mnd , think this was the best effort of getting 3 views of one subject, not sure about the odd sized elements
January 18th, 2024  
Brian ace
Lovely
January 18th, 2024  
Sporen Maken
really really like it
January 18th, 2024  
