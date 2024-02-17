Sign up
Photo 670
Tekoteko
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
3
3
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
4177
photos
323
followers
442
following
184% complete
View this month »
667
668
669
670
671
672
673
674
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
2022-
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
13th February 2024 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking character. I googled the significance.
February 24th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Very nice capture of this figure. Is it on a roof of a Maori building? Looks like it has spotlights and is off the ground on the decorative base.
February 24th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Marvellous shot with its highlights.
February 24th, 2024
