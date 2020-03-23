Previous
Next
Gold by kali66
134 / 365

Gold

never been more glad to have a garden...
this is from last year, i shot some film and sent it to Domenico for doubles, but my shots were too bright and drowned his out , sneaky way to get some colour film developed lol
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
36% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise