243 / 365
With 'new' as my challenge today I thought I would take some shots of my Aran yarn that arrived the other day - I haven't yet wound all the skeins into balls but I have made a start on the jumper.
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Views
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
3rd February 2022 11:04am
Tags
wool
