Macro_2
244 / 365

Macro_2

It was lovely to dash into the garden between the rain showers looking for a suitable subject for todays challenge of Macro. In the end I decided to pick the hellebore flower and bring it indoors as it was a little too windy for macro shots today.
4th February 2022

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
