244 / 365
Macro_2
It was lovely to dash into the garden between the rain showers looking for a suitable subject for todays challenge of Macro. In the end I decided to pick the hellebore flower and bring it indoors as it was a little too windy for macro shots today.
4th February 2022
4th Feb 22
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
4th February 2022 10:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
macro
