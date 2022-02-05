Previous
Next
Cookies_1 by kametty
245 / 365

Cookies_1

My challenge for today was again food - so here is a shot of some walnut and chocolate chip cookies I made this morning. I can't image these will last long even though I made over 60 of them!
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise