Grey by kametty
247 / 365

Grey

Don't really know why I hit upon this shot for todays challenge of 'grey', but I am glad I did because for some weird reason I like it !
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
