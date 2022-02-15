Previous
Hobby by kametty
255 / 365

Hobby

Over the years I have tried various arts and crafts so my hobbies have been varied and come and go. This is part of my fabric stash for my patchwork quilting. Now my quilts are given to the Project Linus charity.
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
