255 / 365
Hobby
Over the years I have tried various arts and crafts so my hobbies have been varied and come and go. This is part of my fabric stash for my patchwork quilting. Now my quilts are given to the Project Linus charity.
15th February 2022
15th Feb 22
Kathryn M
@kametty
365
X-T30
15th February 2022 12:34pm
