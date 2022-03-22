Sign up
290 / 365
Water
With water as my challenge today I decided to sit by my pond whilst having my mid morning cup of tea. It wasn't long before a frog popped up its head to see what was going on!
22nd March 2022
22nd Mar 22
1
1
283
284
285
286
287
288
289
290
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
22nd March 2022 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Renee Salamon
ace
Lucky you to have a pond. The frog is gorgeous, beautifully captured with his reflection
March 22nd, 2022
