Water by kametty
290 / 365

Water

With water as my challenge today I decided to sit by my pond whilst having my mid morning cup of tea. It wasn't long before a frog popped up its head to see what was going on!
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Renee Salamon ace
Lucky you to have a pond. The frog is gorgeous, beautifully captured with his reflection
March 22nd, 2022  
