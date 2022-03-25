Previous
Next
Macro Blue by kametty
293 / 365

Macro Blue

With macro as my theme for today I spent a little while admiring my spring bulbs, and chose this as I just loved the colour (not fond of yellow - so avoided the daffs!)
25th March 2022 25th Mar 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise