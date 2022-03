Street

I have already had 'street' as a challenge before, so this time I went for a short drive to an older area of Preston to find a street that still had a street sign on the end house. There were lots of 'road', 'avenues', even 'lanes', and 'walks' but not many 'streets'. I found it difficult to get an interesting shot as vans and cars, street lamps and house for sale signs seemed to somehow 'spoil' what I was aiming for.