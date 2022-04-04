Sign up
303 / 365
Cereal
I had actually already eaten my breakfast by the time I remembered what todays challenge was! So a hasty re-setting up of some cereal rather than the Shredded Wheat that I had finished.
4th April 2022
4th Apr 22
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
303
photos
16
followers
10
following
83% complete
296
297
298
299
300
301
302
303
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
4th April 2022 10:31am
Tags
food
