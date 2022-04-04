Previous
Cereal by kametty
303 / 365

Cereal

I had actually already eaten my breakfast by the time I remembered what todays challenge was! So a hasty re-setting up of some cereal rather than the Shredded Wheat that I had finished.
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
