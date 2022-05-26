Previous
Funny by kametty
355 / 365

Funny

I think it is funny how when Hubby goes to mow the lawn around our cabin in the woods, he ends up trying to remove large rocks that just somehow seem to appear and are in his way!
Kathryn M

@kametty
