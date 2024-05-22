Sign up
Previous
Photo 1082
rain
This seems to sum up what its been like today. I know I wanted some rain so that I didn't have to water all the pots in the garden - well its put down enough to fill all the water barrels too.
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
22nd May 2024 6:04pm
Exif
View Info
