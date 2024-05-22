Previous
rain by kametty
Photo 1082

rain

This seems to sum up what its been like today. I know I wanted some rain so that I didn't have to water all the pots in the garden - well its put down enough to fill all the water barrels too.
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
296% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise