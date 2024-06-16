Previous
funny map by kametty
Photo 1107

funny map

It is fathers day here in the UK and our daughter sent her Dad this map....she thought we might like to pick out some more unusual places to visit and might also give me some photo opportunities!
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
303% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dave ace
Lol. Great gift!
June 16th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Haha. I have been to Cocking often and driven by Fulking hill. I am familiar with Sandy balls but not golden balls and visited a few bottoms in my time.
June 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise