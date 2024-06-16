Sign up
Previous
Photo 1107
funny map
It is fathers day here in the UK and our daughter sent her Dad this map....she thought we might like to pick out some more unusual places to visit and might also give me some photo opportunities!
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
2
1
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1109
photos
35
followers
19
following
303% complete
1100
1101
1102
1103
1104
1105
1106
1107
1102
1103
1104
1
1105
2
1106
1107
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
16th June 2024 12:22pm
Dave
ace
Lol. Great gift!
June 16th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Haha. I have been to Cocking often and driven by Fulking hill. I am familiar with Sandy balls but not golden balls and visited a few bottoms in my time.
June 16th, 2024
