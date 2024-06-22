Previous
minimal chair B&W by kametty
4 / 365

minimal chair B&W

Hubby saw this chair in an auction and couldn't resist it because of the unusual back. It is a lovely turquoise colour.....but did black and white for the minimal furniture challenge.
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise