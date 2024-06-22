Sign up
Previous
4 / 365
minimal chair B&W
Hubby saw this chair in an auction and couldn't resist it because of the unusual back. It is a lovely turquoise colour.....but did black and white for the minimal furniture challenge.
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1117
photos
37
followers
19
following
1% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Challenges
Camera
X-T30
Taken
22nd June 2024 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bw-91
