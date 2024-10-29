Sign up
38 / 365
This one didn't make it home
One for the six word challenge. Saw this poor thing at the bottom of a canal lock. No idea what its story was though....on the final 'stairway to heaven' perhaps.
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Tags
sixws-152
