Previous
Next
telephone pole by kametty
36 / 365

telephone pole

The sky was blue, the pole was there......one for the eye of the beholder challenge.
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise