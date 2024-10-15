Sign up
Photo 1228
Schweineschnitzel
We got up at 4am, and left Sweden for our 10+ hour drive to a hotel in Germany. The weather was glorious (felt like summer) and only a very slight slow crawl through Hamburg. Arrived in time for a wash and brush up, a bit of a rest before our meal.
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1222
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
1229
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-ZS10
Taken
15th October 2024 5:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
meal
