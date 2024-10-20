modern

One for the Architecture challenge. Out for a photo walk on a beautifully sunny autumnal day. Some years ago there was an old 1950's bungalow on this site and I used to talk to the old lady who lived there. She was often in the front garden weeding and generally keeping things tidy. I just knew that at some point someone would buy it and knock it down. Goodness knows what she would think of this in its place. Just a modern paved and gravel front with a few pots and dwarf conifers. (I do like it though and would live there if someone gave it to me !)