modern by kametty
modern

One for the Architecture challenge. Out for a photo walk on a beautifully sunny autumnal day. Some years ago there was an old 1950's bungalow on this site and I used to talk to the old lady who lived there. She was often in the front garden weeding and generally keeping things tidy. I just knew that at some point someone would buy it and knock it down. Goodness knows what she would think of this in its place. Just a modern paved and gravel front with a few pots and dwarf conifers. (I do like it though and would live there if someone gave it to me !)
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby.
