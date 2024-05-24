Sign up
Previous
Photo 1084
hosta leaf
After the rain the water droplets on my plants looked amazing. Tried for a slightly different sort of composition rather than a mass of leaves!
24th May 2024
24th May 24
1
1
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1084
photos
35
followers
19
following
1077
1078
1079
1080
1081
1082
1083
1084
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
24th May 2024 11:58am
Dave
ace
Wonderful close-up
May 24th, 2024
