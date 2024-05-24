Previous
hosta leaf by kametty
Photo 1084

hosta leaf

After the rain the water droplets on my plants looked amazing. Tried for a slightly different sort of composition rather than a mass of leaves!
24th May 2024 24th May 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Dave ace
Wonderful close-up
May 24th, 2024  
