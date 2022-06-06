Previous
Next
Little Windows by kametty
Photo 366

Little Windows

Early morning shot of a little building outside our German Hotel - now heading to France and the Channel Tunnel.
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
101% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise