First rose by kametty
First rose

Back home to find my garden blooming - and this my first rose - with many more to come!
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
chocolatetip## ace
This picture reminds me of the roses I photograph. It is simple and beautiful. The drops and the imperfection at the at the bottom reminds me of humans
June 10th, 2022  
