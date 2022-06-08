Sign up
Photo 368
First rose
Back home to find my garden blooming - and this my first rose - with many more to come!
8th June 2022
8th Jun 22
1
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
370
photos
18
followers
10
following
Tags
rose
,
theme-plants
chocolatetip##
ace
This picture reminds me of the roses I photograph. It is simple and beautiful. The drops and the imperfection at the at the bottom reminds me of humans
June 10th, 2022
