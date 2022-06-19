Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 379
Don Worth Inspiration
Thought I would have a go at a 365 competition. This was my attempt for the black and white challenge bw-72.
19th June 2022
19th Jun 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
379
photos
19
followers
10
following
103% complete
View this month »
372
373
374
375
376
377
378
379
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
19th June 2022 9:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bw-72
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close