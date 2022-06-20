Previous
B & W by kametty
Photo 380

B & W

I so enjoyed doing the Don Worth inspiration challenge yesterday that I thought I would continue the theme. Not many plants in my garden that lend themselves to getting 'the look', but I was pleased with this result.
20th June 2022 20th Jun 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Boxplayer ace
Excellent.
June 20th, 2022  
