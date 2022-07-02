Sign up
Photo 392
Things in threes
Day two of my make 30 photo challenge. Here are three paperweights, each with three bubbles. They are named limited edition Caithness from left to right - 'Three's a crowd' -'Three witches'- 'Parade'.
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
2nd July 2022 8:21am
Tags
make-30-2022
