Things in threes by kametty
Photo 392

Things in threes

Day two of my make 30 photo challenge. Here are three paperweights, each with three bubbles. They are named limited edition Caithness from left to right - 'Three's a crowd' -'Three witches'- 'Parade'.
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
